Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AHH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 287,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 11,910 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 407,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

AHH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $15.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.64.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $49.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.28 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is presently 336.86%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.