Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Hits New 52-Week High at $115.98

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $115.98 and last traded at $115.84, with a volume of 2777 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AWI shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.86.

The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.68.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.231 dividend. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.98%.

In other news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth $60,000.

About Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

