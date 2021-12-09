Arweave (AR) Price Reaches $42.53 on Exchanges

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 9th. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $1.42 billion and $28.80 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 24.8% against the dollar. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $42.53 or 0.00088745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013177 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

