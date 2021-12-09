Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.960-$-0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $371 million-$372 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $358.75 million.Asana also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $-0.280-$-0.270 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASAN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Asana from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.92.

Shares of NYSE ASAN traded down $6.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.80. 4,239,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,205,085. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.44. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.24 and a beta of 1.09. Asana has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 318.32% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. Asana’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Asana will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total transaction of $2,360,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.19 per share, for a total transaction of $19,297,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,017,648 shares of company stock worth $178,694,782 and have sold 112,440 shares worth $13,494,854. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Asana stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 92.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,814 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

