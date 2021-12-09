AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. AstroNova had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 7.27%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $114.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.78. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get AstroNova alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALOT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstroNova from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AstroNova stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of AstroNova worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.