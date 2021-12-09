Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

ATHX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.02. 1,757,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,136,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of -1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43. Athersys has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.03.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Athersys will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $42,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Harrington sold 21,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $30,733.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Athersys by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 127,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 10.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 23.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 36.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 31.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares in the last quarter. 29.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

