Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last Week (ATM)

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (CURRENCY:ATM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has a total market cap of $17.21 million and $6.85 million worth of Atletico De Madrid Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atletico De Madrid Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $8.25 or 0.00017234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Profile

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,980 coins. The official message board for Atletico De Madrid Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ATMChainDev . The official website for Atletico De Madrid Fan Token is www.socios.com/atletico-de-madrid

According to CryptoCompare, “ATMChain aims to create a digital media platform leveraging the blockchain technology to provide more accurate, transparent and affordable digital media data to media clients. In order to achieve it, ATMChain will support big data analysis (to generate precise user reports, service data models,etc) and artificial intelligence (to enhance advertising accuracy) through gradually improved and enriched data collection at media screen ports, and expands the media screen and interactive experience scene. ATMChain token (ATM) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit network members in several ways. From a user's prospective, it will work as a reward method taking into account the advertisements views. On the other hand, to the media clients it will allow the purchase of advertising. “

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Coin Trading

