Atomic Wallet Coin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21,819.00 (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market cap of $12.41 million and approximately $21,819.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be bought for $1.17 or 0.00002424 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Atomic Wallet Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001839 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00057157 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io . The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atomic Wallet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atomic Wallet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.