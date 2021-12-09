Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,047.34

Shares of Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,047.34 ($13.89) and traded as high as GBX 1,060 ($14.06). Audioboom Group shares last traded at GBX 1,040 ($13.79), with a volume of 33,230 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £169.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,049.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 906.85.

In related news, insider Roger Maddock purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 945 ($12.53) per share, for a total transaction of £33,075 ($43,860.23). Also, insider Michael Tobin purchased 3,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 827 ($10.97) per share, with a total value of £29,887.78 ($39,633.71). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 33,658 shares of company stock valued at $33,659,678.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

