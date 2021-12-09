Augustine Thomas O’donnell Buys 3,513 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) Stock

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) Director Augustine Thomas O’donnell purchased 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$72.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$254,411.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$305,902.08.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at C$73.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$115.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$73.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$68.48. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a twelve month low of C$48.34 and a twelve month high of C$77.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAM.A shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$83.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$86.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$71.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

