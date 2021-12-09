Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Liberum Capital raised their price target on the stock from GBX 815 to GBX 860. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Auto Trader Group traded as high as GBX 748.20 ($9.92) and last traded at GBX 746.80 ($9.90), with a volume of 110930 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 741.80 ($9.84).

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 700 ($9.28) to GBX 800 ($10.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 610 ($8.09) to GBX 670 ($8.88) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 650 ($8.62) to GBX 745 ($9.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.48) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 700 ($9.28).

The firm has a market cap of £6.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 649.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 631.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.25%.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

