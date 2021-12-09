Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 46,616 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 713,341 shares.The stock last traded at $151.04 and had previously closed at $153.51.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVLR. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.58.

Get Avalara alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.21 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.88.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $5,546,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 7,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total transaction of $1,102,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,887 shares of company stock worth $19,259,218. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 408.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Avalara by 1,328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avalara in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara Company Profile (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.