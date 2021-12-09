AvalonBay Communities’ (AVB) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their hold rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $232.94.

NYSE AVB opened at $245.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.56. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $154.84 and a fifty-two week high of $247.45.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 87.97%.

In related news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

