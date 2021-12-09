Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.16% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IHF. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the second quarter worth $156,156,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 119.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,583,000 after buying an additional 62,447 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 185.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,289,000 after buying an additional 44,624 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,982,000 after buying an additional 30,654 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 105.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after buying an additional 15,869 shares during the period.

IHF opened at $272.61 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a twelve month low of $225.88 and a twelve month high of $283.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.97 and a 200-day moving average of $267.66.

