Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 46.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $209.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of -222.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.89 and a 12 month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.96.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total transaction of $17,582,060.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $205,964.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,296 shares of company stock worth $41,929,288 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

