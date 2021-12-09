Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 15,466 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,466 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

