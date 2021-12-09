Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $82.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Axcelis Technologies traded as high as $67.33 and last traded at $67.29, with a volume of 1516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.45.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ACLS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $62,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 1,217 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $75,952.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,043 shares of company stock worth $757,956 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 192.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 22,803 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 35.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 184,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after buying an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 84.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 87,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 40,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.49 and a 200-day moving average of $47.46.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

