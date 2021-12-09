B. Riley Boosts Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target to $82.00

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.67.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $68.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.46. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.49. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $69.79.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $225,836.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 1,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $75,952.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,043 shares of company stock worth $757,956 in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 111.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 18.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 88.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,593,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,812,000 after purchasing an additional 84,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 22.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

