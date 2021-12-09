Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Backblaze’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Shares of BLZE stock opened at 24.09 on Monday. Backblaze has a 1 year low of 18.23 and a 1 year high of 36.50.

Backblaze Company Profile

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

