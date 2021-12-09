BAE Systems (LON:BA) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

BAE Systems (LON:BA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.96) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.26% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 645 ($8.55) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.88) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 631.80 ($8.38).

BA opened at GBX 554.20 ($7.35) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 567.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 555.18. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 408.29 ($5.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,957.50 ($25.96). The firm has a market capitalization of £17.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

