Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Banco Santander from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Santander to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Banco Santander from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Banco Santander from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Banco Santander from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $3.10 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.45.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander stock opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.76. The company has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.37. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.07 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.45%. Analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.0563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 124,214,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674,569 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Banco Santander by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,879,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,551,000 after acquiring an additional 81,880 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 12.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,053,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,646 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 13.8% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 10,456,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,171 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander by 7.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,369,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,539,000 after acquiring an additional 712,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.