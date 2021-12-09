Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. Bancorp has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $33.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bancorp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bancorp news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Bancorp by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,978,000 after acquiring an additional 27,411 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 43.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 519,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 160.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 37,312 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

