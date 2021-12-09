Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,529 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Desktop Metal worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 269.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the second quarter worth $29,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 22.4% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 14,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 3,200.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 10.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DM opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.07.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $25.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.05 million. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 215.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DM shares. Cross Research downgraded Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

