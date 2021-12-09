Bank of America Corp DE Invests $1.93 Million in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO)

Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 199,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Velocity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Velocity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Velocity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Velocity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

VELO stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

