Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. 38.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NNI opened at $94.26 on Thursday. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.14 and a 1-year high of $96.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.97. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 61.31, a current ratio of 61.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $286.66 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 16.89%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nelnet’s payout ratio is 7.48%.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

