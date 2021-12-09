Bank of America Corp DE Sells 98,198 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98,198 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.14% of Redwood Trust worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 781,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RWT opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.62. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 61.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

RWT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.61.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

