Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 365,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 357,576 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.15% of MannKind worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in MannKind by 11.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in MannKind in the second quarter worth about $1,477,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in MannKind by 10.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MannKind by 199.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Get MannKind alerts:

Shares of MannKind stock opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average is $4.56. MannKind Co. has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNKD. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD).

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.