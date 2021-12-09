Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

VAXX stock opened at $8.52 on Monday. Vaxxinity has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $22.77.

About Vaxxinity

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

