Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.56

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and traded as low as $1.41. Bank of East Asia shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 2,055 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BKEAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of East Asia in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DBS Vickers upgraded shares of Bank of East Asia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.10 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of East Asia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Bank of East Asia alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of East Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of East Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.