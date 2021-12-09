Barclays Boosts Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $70.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Vertical Research started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $60.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.15. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $40.64 and a 12 month high of $62.06. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.15 and a beta of 1.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $732,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 121,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,684,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,803 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

