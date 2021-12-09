Barratt Developments’ (BTDPY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BTDPY. Investec initiated coverage on Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded Barratt Developments to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barratt Developments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Barratt Developments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of BTDPY stock opened at $19.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.47. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Barratt Developments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

