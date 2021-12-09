Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Purchased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 9.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 12,077 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 20.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 36,427 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 7.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 239,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.22.

BHC stock opened at $25.40 on Thursday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,440.75% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. Analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

