BCS Wealth Management Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

BCS Wealth Management decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $78.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.73. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

