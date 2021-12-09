BCS Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

BCS Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,854 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $152.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.68, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

