BCS Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 100,001 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.1% of BCS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO opened at $50.26 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.89.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

