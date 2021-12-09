Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Shares of Beachbody Company Inc (The) (NYSE:BODY) traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 2.43 and last traded at 2.43. 58,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,138,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.63.

Several research firms have weighed in on BODY. Loop Capital cut shares of Beachbody from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Beachbody from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim cut shares of Beachbody from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Beachbody from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Beachbody in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beachbody presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 7.80.

The company has a 50-day moving average of 4.42.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of 208.05 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Beachbody Company Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beachbody (NYSE:BODY)

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches.

