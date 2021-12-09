Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has $62.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BECN. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.50.

BECN stock opened at $55.94 on Monday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $37.60 and a one year high of $60.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -42.06 and a beta of 1.99.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 22.23%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 116,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.31 per share, with a total value of $6,000,447.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,442,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,750,000 after buying an additional 108,056 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 31.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,074,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,745 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,640,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,376,000 after purchasing an additional 363,568 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 29.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,907,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,866,000 after buying an additional 663,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,299,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

