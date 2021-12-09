BeatzCoin (BTZC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $20.00

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 27% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 9th. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $20.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One BeatzCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001153 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00034061 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,945,577,524 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

