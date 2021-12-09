Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $260.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $285.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $268.78.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $246.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Becton, Dickinson and has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $267.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,561,871,000 after acquiring an additional 837,802 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,157,284,000 after buying an additional 2,654,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,219,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,971,776,000 after buying an additional 269,994 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,827,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,415,888,000 after buying an additional 652,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,706,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,156,890,000 after buying an additional 254,786 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

