Bell Bank Boosts Holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Bell Bank grew its holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Vimeo in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Vimeo in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Vimeo in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vimeo in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000.

VMEOV stock opened at $52.08 on Thursday. Vimeo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

