Bell Bank Makes New $517,000 Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Bell Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $103.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.66 and a 200-day moving average of $101.48. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $105.39.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

