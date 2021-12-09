Bell Bank Raises Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Bell Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUSA. M Financial Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2,485.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 343.9% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of SUSA stock opened at $105.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.00. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $79.95 and a 52 week high of $106.44.

