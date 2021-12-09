BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) PT Raised to $11.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 82.72% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BELLUS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.
Shares of BELLUS Health stock opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. BELLUS Health has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $7.65. The company has a market cap of $471.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.57.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BELLUS Health by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in BELLUS Health by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BELLUS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in BELLUS Health by 343.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 46,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in BELLUS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BELLUS Health Company Profile
BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.
