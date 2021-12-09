BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) PT Raised to $11.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 82.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BELLUS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

Shares of BELLUS Health stock opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. BELLUS Health has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $7.65. The company has a market cap of $471.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.57.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 51.92% and a negative net margin of 399,712.47%. Equities analysts predict that BELLUS Health will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BELLUS Health by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in BELLUS Health by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BELLUS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in BELLUS Health by 343.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 46,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in BELLUS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.