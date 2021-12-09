Berenberg Bank Increases Ferguson (LON:FERG) Price Target to £112

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from £100 ($132.61) to £112 ($148.52) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.65% from the stock’s previous close.

FERG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from £126.40 ($167.62) to £132.60 ($175.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from £133 ($176.37) to £147 ($194.93) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from £115 ($152.50) to £130 ($172.39) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a £100.80 ($133.67) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of £114.84 ($152.28).

LON:FERG opened at £122.60 ($162.58) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.02. Ferguson has a 12 month low of GBX 119.80 ($1.59) and a 12 month high of £125.15 ($165.96). The company has a market cap of £27.09 billion and a PE ratio of 24.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of £111.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £104.38.

In related news, insider Brian May purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of £103.80 ($137.65) per share, for a total transaction of £77,850 ($103,235.65).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

