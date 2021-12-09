Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $369.80.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $234.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.43. Biogen has a 12-month low of $221.72 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.56.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

