Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

VEA opened at $51.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $53.49.

