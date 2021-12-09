Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $10,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,487,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 33,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.73.

CL stock opened at $77.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.10. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $86.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.