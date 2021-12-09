Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,237 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,248 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.7% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $31,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 831 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 2,089 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $505.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.84.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $530.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $234.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $560.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.