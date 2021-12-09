Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.950-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Black Hills also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.850-$4.000 EPS.
Black Hills stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,036. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $57.02 and a 52 week high of $72.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.45.
Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKH shares. Sidoti boosted their price target on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.50.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Black Hills
Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.
