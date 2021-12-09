Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.950-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Black Hills also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.850-$4.000 EPS.

Black Hills stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,036. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $57.02 and a 52 week high of $72.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.45.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 61.50%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKH shares. Sidoti boosted their price target on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

