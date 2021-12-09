BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (BKT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 22nd

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust has raised its dividend by 29.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BKT stock opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.04. BlackRock Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $6.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,637,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,723,000 after buying an additional 134,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

